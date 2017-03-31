class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225847 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Lex Boys Stay Unbeaten

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 31, 2017
Lexington downed North Platte on Thursday. KRVN Photo

Lexington-The Lexington boys soccer team picked up another victory over a Class A opponent on Thursday as they held off North Platte 1-0. The Bulldogs went into the game 3-0 on the season. Raymond Morales had the game winning goal for Lexington in the second half. Edgar Vargas notched his 4th shutout of the year as the Minutemen defense gave up just four shots on goal. Lexington is now 6-0 on the season with three victories over Class A competition. North Platte won the girls game 3-1. Both the Lexington girls and boys are scheduled to play in the North Platte Quad on Saturday morning.

