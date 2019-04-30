Lexington Advances At Subdistrict Soccer

It was a great day for Lexington soccer as both the Minutemen and Minutemaids advanced at the B-8 Subdistricts. In the boys game, after a slow start Lexington beat Gering 8-0. Lexington didn’t actually score until late in the first half but a flurry of goals before the break gave Lexington a 4-0 lead at halftime. Junior Casillas had a big game for Lexington as he scored four goals. Jesus Jimenez had two as Lexington improved to 11-2 on the season. Up next they will play North Platte in the B-8 Subdistrict Final.

In the girls game, Lexington earned one if its biggest wins in program history as they beat Gering 1-0 in overtime. The Bulldogs went into the game at 10-4 on the season. Coach Keith Allen felt Lexington’s defense was the difference. “Alyssa Winter really did a great job coming off her line in a couple of instances to keep the Gering attack at bay. Our defensive efforts and building attack kept them off balance, and we felt that if we could hit a ball through their backline, we’d be able to score.” Winter made 11 saves on the day in the win for the Minutemaids. In overtime, Kathy Flores had the game winner for Lexington off an assist from Arly Ortiz. With the victory Lexington improves to 8-4 on the season as they recorded their sixth shutout of the year. Lexington will play North Platte in the Subdistrict Final on Wednesday in North Platte.