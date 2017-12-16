Lexington and Northwest Split Contests

LEXINGTON – Lexington hosted Northwest before the Holiday break and the two teams split the contests. Northwest took the girls game and Lexington was able to win the boys game.

In the girls game, it was all Northwest as they won by a final tally of 51-11. It was slow going in the first quarter as Northwest leading 9-2. In the second quarter, it was all Northwest as they scored 13 points while holding Lexington to two again and the Vikings led 22-4 at halftime.

In the second half, Northwest kept on scoring and also their defense was solid as they outscored Lexington 19-7.

For Northwest, Whitney Brown led the way with 14 points. Lexington was led by Courtney Hanson as she scored seven. Northwest is now 4-2 and will face Gothenburg on Monday. Lexington is now 2-4 will have to wait to bounce back on December 28th as they will begin conference play.

In the boys game, Lexington was victorious over the Vikings as the final score read 60-48. Lexington trailed 17-14 after one quarter of play, but from there on out, they controlled the game. In the second quarter, Lexington outscored Northwest 18-10 and entered halftime with a 32-27 lead.

Lexington then scored 15 in the third quarter while holding Northwest to eight. In the final period, the Minutemen and the Vikings each scored 13 points.

For Lexington, Nick Saiz had 19 points for the Minutemen. Northwest was led by Riley Schliep as he had 14 points. Lexington is now 4-2 and will play again on December 28th for their conference tournament. Northwest is now 1-5 and will face Gothenburg on Monday.