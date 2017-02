Lexington seniors Blaire Edeal and Luis Lam signed letters of intent on Tuesday to continue their athletic careers. Edeal signed to play softball at Doane College in Crete next year, Lam signed a letter of intent to play football next season at Wayne State College. Edeal led Lexington with 33 hits, four triples and she drove in 25 runs. She also hit two home runs last fall. She lead the team in hits, triples, and RBI’s. Lam led the Minutemen this past year with 76 total tackles.