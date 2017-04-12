Boys Golf Results 4-11

Lexington Boys Golf Invite 4-11
Team Scores
1. North Platte, 325
2. Northwest, 333
3. McCook, 354
4. Holdrege,354
5. Gothenburg, 355
6. Cozad, 359
7. Grand Island, 368
8. Ogallala, 372
9. Minden, 376
10. Broken Bow, 392
11. Kearney, 407
12. Lexington, 420
Top Five Individuals
1st Kort Steele, North Platte 73
2nd Marcus Ericksen, Northwest 78
3rd Adam Mason, Northwest 78
4th Kade Gray, McCook 78
5th Brennan Williams, 82
Arapahoe Golf Invite 4-12
Team Scores
Southern Valley, 337
Med Valley, 348
Alma, 356
Overton, 367
Cambridge, 385
Amherst, 387
Bertrand, 391
Elm Creek, 400
Pleasanton, 409
Southwest, 421
Maywood, 473
Arapahoe, 516
Elwood
Loomis
Individual Top 5
Spencer Brown, Southern Valley, 79
Joseph Chancellor, Med Valley, 80
Trent Krejdl, Southern Valley, 81
Sheldon Johnsen, Med Valley, 81
Dillon Gillming, Elm Creek, 82