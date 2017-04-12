class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228315 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Boys Golf Results 4-11 | KRVN Radio

Boys Golf Results 4-11

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 12, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Boys Golf Results 4-11
KRVN Photo, Paul Pack

Lexington Boys Golf Invite 4-11

Team Scores

1. North Platte, 325

2. Northwest, 333

3. McCook, 354

4. Holdrege,354

5. Gothenburg, 355

6. Cozad, 359

7. Grand Island, 368

8. Ogallala, 372

9. Minden, 376

10. Broken Bow, 392

11. Kearney, 407

12. Lexington, 420

Top Five Individuals

1st Kort Steele, North Platte 73
2nd Marcus Ericksen, Northwest 78
3rd Adam Mason, Northwest 78
4th Kade Gray, McCook 78
5th Brennan Williams, 82

Arapahoe Golf Invite 4-12

Team Scores

Southern Valley, 337
Med Valley, 348
Alma, 356
Overton, 367
Cambridge, 385
Amherst, 387
Bertrand, 391
Elm Creek, 400
Pleasanton, 409
Southwest, 421
Maywood, 473
Arapahoe, 516
Elwood
Loomis
Individual Top 5
Spencer Brown, Southern Valley, 79
Joseph Chancellor, Med Valley, 80
Trent Krejdl, Southern Valley, 81
Sheldon Johnsen, Med Valley, 81
Dillon Gillming, Elm Creek, 82

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments