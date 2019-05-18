Lexington Boys Win First Track Title In 31 Years

For the first time since 1988 the Lexington Boys Track team won the Class B team title as they edged McCook 70-68 on Saturday in Omaha at the NSAA meet. The title was still in doubt going into the final event. Lexington placed 8th in the 1,600 meter relay while McCook did not earn points in that event. Ajack Waiker had a monster of a meet for Lexington as he won the 300 Hurdles, Triple Jump and High Jump while finishing second in the Long Jump. Tim Nyinguan was second in the Triple Jump, and 2nd in 400 meter dash. Alexis Hernandez had a big weekend with a second place finish in the 3,200 meter run and 4th in 1,600 meter run. Ean Bailey was 7th in the Pole Vault and the the 1,600 meter relay team of Yanni Vasquez Garcia, Derek Rojas, Alexis Hernandez, Timothy Nyinguan placed 8th.