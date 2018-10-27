Lexington Can’t Keep Up With Waverly, Fall 56-0

WAVERLY- Lexington traveled to Waverly for the first round of the Class B playoffs. It was the home squad, the #5 seeded Waverly Vikings, taking down the #12 seeded Lexington Minutemen 56-0.

The first quarter was all Vikings as they scored on their first drive which was a 5-yard touchdown from Evan Canoyer. Rhett Jordan scored shortly after that making it 14-0. The first quarter scoring was rounded out by a 23-yard touchdown from Jordan to Jay Adams and the score was 21-0 entering the second quarter,

The second quarter was much of the same as Jordan ran in a score making it 28-0 to start the period. At the 9:24 mark in the second quarter, Jordan scored again from 25 yards out making it 35-0. A couple more scores took place before halftime including a 35-yard toss from Jordan to Adams again and an eight-yard run from Kaleb Canoyer made it 49-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the final score came from Nick Abbott from two yards out making it 56-0.

Waverly was led by Kaleb Canoyer on the ground as he had 142 yards and a score. The Vikings also accumulated 480 yards of total offense. The Vikings move to 8-2 and will face McCook on November 2nd in the second round. Lexington finishes the year at 4-6.