Lexington Claws Back To Win On Homecoming Night

LEXINGTON- On homecoming night, Lexington hosted their rival Holdrege and it was the definition of an instant classic between the B-6 district teams. The Minutemen were able to down the Dusters by a final score of 29-22.

In the first quarter, it was all Dusters as they posted 22 points in the period. The first score was a 10-yard pass from quarterback Zac Hurlburt to wide receiver Blare Bauer and that score was 6-0. They forced Lexington to punt and scored again on a 14-yard pass from Hurlbert to Trent Hoeft and that pushed the lead to 14-0 after the two-point conversion. Lexington’s quarterback Jake Leger then threw an interception and Holdrege capitalized on that as Alex Wells scampered in for a four-yard touchdown run pushing the lead to 22-0.

In the second quarter, Lexington got things rolling as quarterback Jake Leger ran in for a four-yard score and cut the deficit to 16 points, making it 22-6. Leger got hurt later on in the second quarter but Jaxon Fagot came in and didn’t miss a beat. Before halftime, he led an eight-play, 47-yard drive that was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Fagot to Logen Callahan. That made the lead 22-12 at halftime.

In the second half, Lexington kept up the tough defense. Lexington scored another touchdown on a 10-yard touchdown run from Jaxon Fagot making it just a three-point lead for Holdrege, 22-19.

In the final period, Lexington forced some big turnovers and scored 10 points to take the lead. The first score was a four-yard touchdown run by Jaxon Fagot and the second score was 26-22 and Lexington had all of the momentum. The Minutemen later in the quarter forced an interception and after that, they were deep into Holdrege territory and led to Javier Magana pushing through a 23-yard field goal to make the lead 29-22. The excitement wasn’t quite over yet as Holdrege drove into Lexington territory threatening to score. But the Minutemen defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs to seal the deal.

For Holdrege, Alex Wells finished with 163 yards and one touchdown on the ground. For Lexington, Jaxon Fagot had 135 yards passing, 41 yards rushing, and three total touchdowns.

Holdrege falls to 2-5 and will battle McCook next week. Lexington is now 3-4 and will face Hastings next week.