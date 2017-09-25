Lexington Cross Country Competes In Kansas

Lexington XC Results

University of Kansas-Rim Rock Classic—Lawrence, KS

Saturday, Sept. 24

Minutemaids:

Only two girls represented the team for their first outing at the Rim Rock Classic. Their inexperience and the high level of competition played a role in their results but hopefully it can be used as a learning experience. Yahaira Vasquez finished in 233th out of 270 with a time of 25:15. Madi Smith did not complete the race.

Minutemen

The Minutemen gained great experience with the high level of competition and ran competitively. The boys did well in setting course bests or season best despite the warm weather in the mid 90s and humid conditions with 327 runners and 46 teams Alexis Hernandez led the team with a 17:07 time and 12 place finish. The time was the 6th fastest a Lex Minutemen has run on the course. Damian Ramirez was also a 25th place medalist in a time of 17:23—10th fastest by a Minuteman on the course. Both ran aggressively and were not intimidated.

Yanni Vasquez came in 37th setting his course best in a time of 17:34. Our 4th, 5th, 6th runners struggled in staying with our top three runners but as a team the Minutemen placed 7th out of 46. Miles Decker ran a season best time and ran as the team’s fourth runner. He is showing a lot of motivation and desire to step up to complete our team score.

It was a great learning experience, such as running a large group, as we’ll apply it to up. Quick turn ove

.

Alexis Hernandez: 17:07 12th Course Best

Damain Ramirez 17:23 25th Course Best

Yanni Vasquez 17:34 37th Course Best

Miles Decker 18:22 114th Season Best

Gavin Strauss 18:29 130th

Edvin Ramirez 18:38 140th Course Best

Edvin Ortiz 19:45 253rd Season Best

Team wise: 1st Great Bend won the results 187 pts. 2nd: Nixa 209, Kearney MO, 247, Platte County265,, Wichita North 284; Rogers (6th) 7th Lexington 307 out of 46 teams.