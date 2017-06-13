(Audio) Lexington Discusses Conference Change

The subject of conference affiliation was brought up at Monday’s Lexington school board meeting. The school has been approached about potentially joining a new league. Lexington Superintendent Dr. John Hakonson gives this assessment of where the process stands.

The Central Conference is looking to fill an empty spot as Central City is moving out of that conference leaving the league with nine schools. In recent years Lexington looked at rejoining the Southwest Conference but those talks never resulted in a invitation to join that league. Lexington has been a member of the GNAC since the mid 1990’s after being voted out of the SWC. The future of the GNAC doesn’t look good with Norfolk and Kearney leaving after this upcoming school year. Lexington has not received an invite to join the Central and has not applied to join that league as of this summer.