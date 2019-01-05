Lexington Drops Two Close Games

HASTINGS – The Minutemen and Minutemaids hit the road and ended up in Hastings for a pair of contests, but unfortunately Lexington came home without a victory. Both the girl’s and the boy’s teams of Lexington faced tough teams and fell in tightly contested ball games.

In the girl’s game, Lexington dropped their game to Hastings 47-41. It was a game in which the Minutemaids trailed at halftime 28-14. Lexington began their comeback in the third quarter by outscoring Hastings 16-10, and in the final period, they continued to work towards tieing the game up. But, they were unable to get any closer than five points.

Hastings was led by Dacey Sealy as she recorded 13 points. Lexington was paced by Sarah Treffer and her 18 points. Hastings moves to 5-2 and will battle Aurora on Tuesday. Lexington falls to 2-10 and will face Kearney Catholic on Tuesday. That game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends with pregame set for 5:20 P.M.

In the boy’s game, it was a 49-48 victory for Hastings, the 5th ranked team in Class B. Lexington had a lead of 38-35 heading into the final quarter, but an unbelievable set of events took place in the final minute allowing Hastings to get the win. Lexington had a pair of opportunities in bonus free-throw shooting situations with a one-point lead 48-47, but both times Lexington missed the front end of the one-and-one. On the second opportunity from the line, Hastings pulled down the rebound, threw it ahead to junior Conner Creech and he was fouled, leading to him knocking down a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining. Jake Leger of Lexington heaved a shot from half court but couldn’t connect at the buzzer.

Hastings was led by Jacob Schroeder with 15 points. Ajack Waikur led Lexington with 12. Hastings is now 7-2 and will battle Aurora on Tuesday night. Lexington falls to 5-6 and will take on Kearney Catholic on Tuesday. That game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends following the girls game.