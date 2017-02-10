(Audio) Lexington Ends 12 Game Losing Streak To Bulldogs

Lexington- A big 3rd quarter helped Lexington knock off Gering on Thursday night 60-55. Kobe Block hit a half court shot at the buzzer to end the first half to cut Gering’s lead to 23-22. The Minutemen continued that momentum into the second half outscoring the Bulldogs 15-6 in the 3rd quarter. Lexington would eventually boost the lead to 39-29 in the fourth. Gering would make a late charge and get as close as 47-43 but strong foul shooting from the Minutemen helped them hang on for the win.

For the night, Lexington went 24-30 from the line and were 16-19 in the fourth. Hunter Kiburz had a big night for the Minutemen with 18 points including eight in the fourth quarter. Dylan Richman scored 11, while Jonas Martin scored 10 as Lexington beat Gering for the first time since 2004. The Minutemen are now 7-12 on the season, Gering was led by Alex Duncan who scored 11, Trey Winkler and Tyler Pszanka had 10 as they drop to 12-8. Tonight Lexington hosts Alliance, while Gering plays at McCook.