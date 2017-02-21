Lexington Ends Season With Loss to Hastings

Grand Island-A decent start wasn’t enough for the Lexington Minutemaids as they fell to Hastings on Tuesday night in the B-5 Girls Quarterfinals 46-29. Lexington led 10-8 late in the first quarter before Hastings went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter to lead 22-12 at the break. The Minutemaids went nearly eight minutes in the second quarter without a point as the Tigers took control of the game. In second half, Lexington could never get closer than ten as the Tigers went inside to junior post Olivia Douglas who scored 15 of her game high 20 points in the second half. For Hastings it was their third win of the season over the Minutemaids. Lexington ends the year at 3-21 as was led by Courtney Hanson who scored 13 points. Hastings is now 9-14 on the season and will play top seeded York in the District Semifinals on Thursday night at 6pm.