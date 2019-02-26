Lexington Falls In B-7 District Final To Skutt

OMAHA- The #13 seeded Lexington Minutemen took the three-hour drive to Omaha on Monday for a matchup in the B-7 District Final against the #4 seeded Omaha Skutt Catholic Skyhawks. For the Minutemen this was the first time they had been in a District Final since 2008 and were searching for their first win in a District Final since 2002. Lexington was unable to secure the win as they fell to Skutt 66-59.

Lexington possessed the lead for the majority of the first quarter, but Skutt took the lead at the end of the period 15-13 and never relinquished it. The Skyhawks just continued their strong offense by outscoring in each period, even if it was by a narrow margin it was enough to get the job done against the Minutemen.

Skutt was led by Tyson Gordan at 15 points and Lexington was paced by senior Jake Leger as he had a fantastic game recording 22 points in his final game as a member of the Minutemen squad. Skutt moves to 22-4 and will compete in the Boys State Basketball Tournament March 7th-10th. Lexington’s season comes to a close at 15-10.