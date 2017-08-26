LEXINGTON FALLS IN SEASON OPENER

Lexington- Lexington played host to Sidney on Friday night and the visiting Red Raiders took down the Minutemen by a score of 20-7. At the start of the game, it was a field position battle as each team took turns going three-and-out and punting. Late in the first quarter, Sidney was able to get on the board with a one-yard touchdown run from Arik Doty. Lexington was able to answer back with a score of their own right before halftime as quarterback Jake Leger found Logan Callahan on a slant for a four-yard touchdown.

In the second half, it was turnovers that were the issue for Lexington as Sidney was able to convert on each turnover. Derek Robb ran in from two yards out to push the lead to 14-7 and then in the early stages of the fourth quarter Cade Lewis jogged in for an 11-yard run to make the lead 20-7. Lexington moved the ball in their next couple of possessions, but they were unable to cut into the lead.

For Sidney, Derek Robb carried the ball 23 times for 108 yards and a score and for Lexington Logan Callahan had a nice game recording 7 catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. Each team will have their hands full next week as Sidney will battle McCook and Lexington will face York.