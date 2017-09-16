Lexington Falls on the Road

Grand Island- Lexington traveled to Grand Island on Friday and the Vikings took down the Minutemen 49-14. Northwest started the game with a bang as Blake Westerby took the opening kickoff to the house and Northwest led right away 7-0. Lexington then responded with a drive of the Minutemen scored on a 50-yard drive which was capped off by a 16-yard touchdown catch from Jake Leger to Logan Callahan. Before the first quarter ended, Adam Cooper of Northwest ran in a score from 22 yards out and Northwest took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Northwest took over as Adam Cooper ran for two more scores to push the lead to 28-7. Lexington was able to respond as Jake Leger punched it in from two yards out. But Northwest responded and scored right before halftime making the score 35-14 at the intermission.

In the second half, it was Northwest who buckled down their defense and Lexington couldn’t score. Northwest though punched it in twice on a 14-yard touchdown catch from Carter Terry to Danny Fischer, and a 30-yard touchdown run from Cooper.

For Northwest, Adam Cooper finished with 168 yards on 23 carries and four scores. For the Minutemen, Jake Leger had 147 yards on 12-23 passing and passing and 65 yards rushing.

Northwest will face off against Scottsbluff this week and look to improve on their 4-1 record and for Lexington, they will look for their first win of the season as they will face Alliance.