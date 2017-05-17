Lexington Geared Up For State Tourney

The NSAA Girls State Tennis Tournament gets underway on Thursday morning. Class B is once again being held at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. The Lexington Minutemaids hope to have a strong showing. Lexington’s number one singles player, Lilli Fattig who is 30-6 on the season is the number #6 seed. Brylee Lauby who plays #2 singles is seeded 3rd. Lauby is 34-8 on the season. Lexington’s #1 doubles team of Theresa Aguirre / Mallorie Buescher drew the #10 seed. Aguirre and Buescher are 17-14 on the season. The #2 doubles team of Danielle Lindeman / Jordan Hagan are also the #10 seed with a 23-8 record. Class A is being held in Omaha. Click here for the brackets and results.