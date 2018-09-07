Lexington Golf Invitational 9-7

Lexington Invitational
Place TEAM SCORE
1 Gering, 354
2 North Platte, 358
3 Scottsbluf,f 360
4 York, 383
5 Cozad, 386
6 Cambridge, 402
7 Holdrege, 409
8 Gothenburg, 434
9 Hastings, 451
10 Lexington, 488
Individuals
1 80 Abigail Cornelius, Cozad
1 80 Madi Schlaepfer, Gering
3 82 Baylee Steele, North Platte
4 84 Emily Krzyznowski, Scottsbluff
5 84 Ali Boswell, Gering
6 86 Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff
7 87 Maggie Lashley, North Platte
8 88 Avery Mitchell, Gering
9 91 Emily Gustafson, Holdrege
10 91 Kaitlyn Phinney, York
11 91 Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff
12 93 Lynzi Becker, Cozad
13 94 Katie Wagner, North Platte
14 95 Maya Lashley, North Platte
15 15 96 Lilly Holthus, York