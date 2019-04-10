Boys Golf Results 4-9

Lexington Boys Golf Invite 4-9
Team
1 North Platte, 313
2 Cozad, 331
3 McCook, 341
4 Gothenburg, 355
5 Holdrege, 360
6 Broken Bow, 369
7 Kearney, 370
8 Lexington, 381
9 Ogallala, 388
10 Minden, 427
11 Grand island, 433
Individual
1 76 Phillips, Drew, North Platte
2 77 Cole, Adam, Cozad
3 77 Jones, Jayden, North Platte
4 78 Ruda, Tanner, North Platte
5 79 Anderson, Matt, Holdrege
6 79 Esch, Brady, McCook
7 82 Morrison, Kasch, North Platte
8 82 Geiser, Dillon, Cozad
9 83 Peterson, Sam, Broken Bow
10 84 Davis, Brady, Cozad
11 84 Aden, Sam, Gothenburg
12 85 Gray, Joel, McCook
13 85 Jones, Colin, Kearney
14 85 Lucas, Finn, North Platte
15 88 Brummer, Aden, Kearney
Arapahoe Boys Golf Invite
Individual
1 Preston Carbaugh Cambridge 77
2 Carter Brown, S. Valley 84
3 Darian Hutton, Hitchcock County 84
4 Karsten McCarter Elm Creek 87
5 Grant McQuay, Alma 88
6 Remington Hodges, Hitchcock County 89
7 Jakson Keaschall, Pleasanton 90
8 Cord Frink, Arapahoe 91
9 Brody Yan,t S. Valley 92
10 Chris O’Byrne, Hitchcock County 94
11 Ethan Sides, Cambridge 94
12 Brandon Dodson, Bertrand 96
13 Carson Bassett, S. Valley 96
14 Dalton Trampe, Elm Creek 96
15 Tanner Heckenlively, Alma 97
Team Scores
1 Hitchcock Co, 365
2 Southern Valley, 378
3 Alma, 382
4 Elm Creek, 383
5 Cambridge, 386
6 Loomis, 411
7 Arapahoe, 417
8 Pleasanton, 418
9 Southwest, 418
10 Bertrand, 427
11 Hi-Line, 428
12 Amherst, 440
13 Overton, 1932
14 Maywood Hayes Cente,r 1963
15 Med Valley, 6400