class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377923 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Boys Golf Results 4-9 | KRVN Radio

Boys Golf Results 4-9

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 10, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Boys Golf Results 4-9

Lexington Boys Golf Invite 4-9

Team

1 North Platte, 313
2 Cozad, 331
3 McCook, 341
4 Gothenburg, 355
5 Holdrege, 360
6 Broken Bow, 369
7 Kearney, 370
8 Lexington, 381
9 Ogallala, 388
10 Minden, 427
11 Grand island, 433

 

Individual

1 76 Phillips, Drew,  North Platte
2  77 Cole, Adam,  Cozad
3 77 Jones, Jayden,  North Platte
4  78 Ruda, Tanner,  North Platte
5  79 Anderson, Matt,  Holdrege
6 79 Esch, Brady,  McCook
7  82 Morrison, Kasch,  North Platte
8  82 Geiser, Dillon,  Cozad
9  83 Peterson, Sam,  Broken Bow
10  84 Davis, Brady,  Cozad
11  84 Aden, Sam,  Gothenburg
12  85 Gray, Joel,  McCook
13  85 Jones, Colin,  Kearney
14  85 Lucas, Finn,  North Platte
15  88 Brummer, Aden,  Kearney

 

Arapahoe Boys Golf Invite

Individual

1 Preston Carbaugh Cambridge 77
2 Carter Brown, S. Valley 84
3 Darian Hutton, Hitchcock County 84
4 Karsten McCarter Elm Creek  87
5 Grant McQuay, Alma  88
6 Remington Hodges, Hitchcock County  89
7 Jakson Keaschall, Pleasanton 90
8 Cord Frink, Arapahoe  91
9 Brody Yan,t S. Valley 92
10 Chris O’Byrne, Hitchcock County 94
11 Ethan Sides, Cambridge  94
12 Brandon Dodson, Bertrand 96
13 Carson Bassett, S. Valley 96
14 Dalton Trampe, Elm Creek  96
15 Tanner Heckenlively, Alma  97

Team Scores

1 Hitchcock Co, 365
2 Southern Valley, 378
3 Alma, 382
4 Elm Creek, 383
5 Cambridge, 386
6 Loomis, 411
7 Arapahoe, 417
8 Pleasanton, 418
9 Southwest, 418
10 Bertrand, 427
11 Hi-Line, 428
12 Amherst, 440
13 Overton, 1932
14 Maywood Hayes Cente,r 1963
15 Med Valley, 6400

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments