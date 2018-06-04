Lexington Hires New Girls Basketball Coach

Lexington High School has hired Robb Koerting as its new Head Coach for Varsity Girls Basketball. He replaces Hailey Mandelko who is leaving to become an assistant coach at the college level. Koerting becomes the 6th Head Coach in the program’s history. He is a graduate of Norfolk High School, and the University of Nebraska Omaha. He spent the first part of his career teaching and coaching at Hartington Cedar Catholic High School. He coached football, basketball, track and legion baseball in that school/community.

Koerting was the Head Girls Basketball Coach at HCC for four years. Last year Koerting taught science at the Middle School, as well as becoming the head 8th grade boys football coach, and an assistant girls basketball coach at the high school. He will now move to the high school to teach social studies. Koerting is a member of our country’s military, serving as an E-6 staff sargent in the A1- 125th Field Artillary for the Minnesota National Guard. He has served in the National Guard for 17+ years.