In Legion baseball action on Monday night, the Holdrege Juniors beat Lexington 6-2. In the Seniors game, Pinnnacle Bank of Lexington was leading 5-3 before the game was stopped after 3.5 innings due to rain. That game will be finished in Holdrege when the two teams play on June 1st. Tonight (Tuesday) Pinnacle Bank is scheduled to play at Kearney. Up next for Holdrege is their home opener against Broken Bow later on this week.