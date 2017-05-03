class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233312 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Lexington Holds Off Dusters In District Soccer | KRVN Radio

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 3, 2017
Lexington's Raymond Morales works through two Holdrege defenders. KRVN Photo-Paul Pack

At the B-8 Soccer Subdistrict in North Platte on Tuesday, Lexington pulled away from Holdrege and eventually knocked off the Dusters 4-2.  Lexington led just 3-2 at halftime. Holdrege ends the year at 6-12. Lexington who is now 14-3 on the season will take on Scottsbluff on Thursday afternoon at 5:30pm for the Subdistrict title.

Lex Goals:
Goal by #5 Lester Perez assisted by #11 Raymond Morales (2′)
Goal by #5 Lester Perez assisted by #15 Kevin Toledo (22′)
Goal by #11 Raymond Morales (28′)
Goal by #15 Kevin Toledo assisted by #22 Gaspar Ramirez (63′)

Holdrege goals:
#9 Hayden Wise (first half)
#15 Wyatt Jelden (first half)

