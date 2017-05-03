Lexington Holds Off Dusters In District Soccer

At the B-8 Soccer Subdistrict in North Platte on Tuesday, Lexington pulled away from Holdrege and eventually knocked off the Dusters 4-2. Lexington led just 3-2 at halftime. Holdrege ends the year at 6-12. Lexington who is now 14-3 on the season will take on Scottsbluff on Thursday afternoon at 5:30pm for the Subdistrict title.

Lex Goals:

Goal by #5 Lester Perez assisted by #11 Raymond Morales (2′)

Goal by #5 Lester Perez assisted by #15 Kevin Toledo (22′)

Goal by #11 Raymond Morales (28′)

Goal by #15 Kevin Toledo assisted by #22 Gaspar Ramirez (63′)

Holdrege goals:

#9 Hayden Wise (first half)

#15 Wyatt Jelden (first half)