Lexington Invite Results

Lexington held its annual golf invite on Friday
TEAM SCORE
1 Scottsbluff, 345
2 Gering ,370
3 Broken Bow, 376
4 North Platte, 377
5 York, 378
6 McCook, 379
7 Cozad, 381
8 Cambridge, 400
9 Lexington, 409
10 Hastings, 415
11 Gothenburg, 419
12 Holdrege, 424
Individual
1 78 Baylee Steele, North Platte
2 78 Shelby Poynter, Scottsbluff
3 85 Abigail Cornelius, Cozad
4 85 Ali Boswell, Gering
5 85 D J Bokenlman, Scottsbluff
6 85 Cassidy Redl, McCook
7 85 Anna Cafferty, Hastings
8 87 Brooke Speer, Lexington
9 87 Jami White, Lexington
10 87 Joelle Sanger, 10 Broken Bow