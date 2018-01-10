Lexington & Kearney Catholic Split Games On Tuesday

Lexington-The Lexington Minutemen improved to 7-5 on the season with a 55-43 win over Kearney Catholic on Tuesday night. Lexington jumped out to a 20-7 first half lead only to see the Stars come back in the second half. Kearney Catholic trailed just by 6 in the fourth quarter before Lexington eventually put the game away. Nick Saiz helped put the game away for Lexington as he scored seven of his game high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Andrew Saiz chipped in with 13, while Jake Leger had a strong all around game with 11 points. On the night Lexington hit six threes as they ended a three game losing streak to the Stars. Kearney Catholic who fell to 2-10 on the season was led by Marcus Benesh who scored 10.

In the girls game, Kearney Catholic used a huge start and a big finish to beat Lexington 42-23. Kearney Catholic started the game on an 18-1 run and led 24-9 at half. Lexington however chipped away at the lead and after a Brylee Lauby three pointer, trailed 26-21 at the start of the fourth. The Stars then responded with a 16-2 run the rest of the way to improve to 9-3 on the season. Kearney Catholic was led by Ainsley Aden who scored 12 points, Ashlynn Schmaderer and Olivia Micek each had nine. Lexington was paced by Lauby who had eight points, while Madi Sutton scored seven. Both the Lexington girls and boys will host Columbus on Friday night. Kearney Catholic is scheduled to play St. Paul on Thursday.