Lexington Looks At Changing Conferences

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 12, 2017
The Lexington school board will take up the subject of joining a new conference at its board meeting tonight. Lexington has been approached by the Central Conference about potentially joining that league. The Central Conference is looking to fill an empty spot as Central City is moving out of that conference leaving the league with nine schools. Lexington has not received an official invite to join the league, these are just exploratory talks. Lexington already plays many of the schools in the Central, including Holdrege, Adams Central, Grand Island Northwest, Aurora and York. For many years Lexington has been a member of the GNAC conference, but the future of that league is in doubt following the departures of Norfolk and Kearney after this school year.

