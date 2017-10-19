class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266721 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Lexington Looks To Carry Momentum Into State Meet

BY Jayson Jorgensen | October 19, 2017
Lexington Cross Country Team, KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Lexington will compete at the NSAA State high school Cross Country Meet on Friday in Kearney. Last week the Lexington boys won the B-4 District Title. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Sam Jilka about that big day and Lexington’s goals for this week. Click here for the interview. Members of the team include, Damian Ramirez (12), Alexis Hernandez (10), Yanni Vasquez-Garcia (10), Miles Decker (9), Gavin Strauss (10), Edvin Ramirez-Carrillo (11). Two members of the Minutemaids qualified for state, they include sophomores Madi Smith and Jessica Virgilio-Francisco. The Class B girls event is set for 2:30pm, Class B boys is at 3:30pm. 93.1 The River, 880 KRVN and KAMI Country Legends will have hourly reports on Friday afternoon.

