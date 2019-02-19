(Audio) Lexington & McCook Advance At B-7

Click here to listen to podcast

Lexington-Lexington used strong performances from Seniors Ajack Waikur and Jake Leger to knock off North Platte on Monday night at the B-7 Subdistrict 55-39. Leger scored nine of his game high 19 points in the first half and Waikur scored 11 of his 13 points in the second quarter to help the Minutemen down North Platte after losing to the Bulldogs earlier this season. Waikur banked in a three pointer at the buzzer to end the first half fo give Lexington a 27-20 lead as they would eventually pull away. Dylan Richman and Kaleb Carpenter were also in double figures for Lexington with 10 points a piece. The Minutemen are now 14-9 on the year and will play McCook in the Subdistrict final weather permitting on Tuesday night at 7pm. That game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com. North Platte ends the year at 4-16 was led by Steven Garcia who scored 10 points.

McCook hit two late three pointers to erase a four point deficit as they beat Holdrege 38-37 in the other game at the B-7. Trailing 36-32 late in the fourth quarter, Seniors Gabe Sehnert and Seth Dugger hit back to back three’s to help the Bison keep its season going. Holdrege had a chance to tie late in the fourth but a lane violation waived off a made free throw from Tate Florell that could have tied the game. Jackson Hillyard’s runner at the buzzer just skipped off the rim as the Holdrege’s season comes to an end at 8-15. Hillard led Holdrege with 12 points while McCook who is now 9-11 was led by Seth Dugger who scored 14.