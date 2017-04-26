Lexington Names New Head Volleyball Coach

Samantha Hammond is coming back to Lexington as head volleyball coach. Hammond had spent the last seven years as the head volleyball coach at College of St. Mary in Omaha. While at St Mary, coach Hammond coached 26 conference players of the week, and 22 All Conference performers. Her teams at CSM were successful on and off the court, proven by the six NAIA Scholar Teams, 17 NAIA Scholar Athletes, and 25 Conference Scholar Athletes she was responsible for coaching during her tenure there. Hammond also served as the Coordinator of Athletic Facilities and Special Events at the College of St. Mary.

Hammond is very familiar with Lexington volleyball, as she served as the head coach from 2010-2012. Coach Hammond’s first coaching job was at Anselmo-Merna high school, where she was the head volleyball coach in 2006, while she did her student teaching. After graduating from UNK, she took a coaching position there, serving as an assistant under Coach Rick Squires. During her time coaching with the Lopers, the team compiled a 33-5 record, won an RMAC championship, and earned a trip to the NCAA Div. II Sweet 16. Hammond also brings club volleyball experience, coaching for the Nebraska Gold volleyball club from 2002-2009 and serving as the club’s director from 2007-08.

Hammond (formerly Samantha Harvey) hails from Taylor Nebraska, attending Loup County High School, where they finished runners-up in volleyball, and won a state championship in basketball. Her college volleyball career began at Texas Tech University, before transferring to UNK. While playing for the Lopers, she was named to the American volleyball coaches association All-American Team in 2005. She was also a three-time RMAC All-Conference selection and an All-Region selection in 2005. In addition, UNK never failed to make the NCAA post-season during Hammond’s playing career. She graduated from UNK in 2006 with a degree in Health and Physical Education K-12 and Adapted Physical Education. Hammond replaces Ashley Axmann who spent one year as the head coach at Lexington, before leaving to take the head volleyball coaching position at Holdrege