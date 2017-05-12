Lexington Names New Tennis Coach

LEXINGTON – Lexington High School has a new tennis coach. A May 2017 graduate of UNK will take over the reins of the LHS program.

In a press release, Lexington High School Activities Director Phil Truax announced that Zackary Wayman will be the Head Boys Tennis Coach of the Lexington Minutemen. Wayman was born and raised in Kearney and attended Kearney Senior High School from 2009-2013. After KHS, Wayman attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, graduating in May of 2017 with his degree in Social Science Education 7-12. While an active student he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, an on campus fraternity and held leadership positions his last two years. He was also the President of Phi Alpha Theta, the history honors society at UNK for 2 years as well as participated in numerous intramural activities.

Truax said Wayman will be good for the school

“Coach Wayman will be an excellent addition to LHS’s teaching staff,” Truax said, “and will uphold the standard of using the sport of Tennis to teach life lessons to the young men of Lexington High School.”