(Lexington Native To Join Hall Of Fame

BY Jayson Jorgensen | September 28, 2017
Elkhorn Head Coach Mark Wortman, Courtesy Pic

Lexington native Mark Wortman will be inducted this Sunday into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall Of Fame. Wortman a 1971 graduate of Lexington has coached and taught at Elkhorn high school since 1980 and  has led the Antlers to 5 state championships (1989, 1992, 1996, 1999 and 2011). Wortman started his coaching career at Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado.

He also  was named the Educator of the Year at Elkhorn High School in 1989. Wortman was the Nebraska Coaches Association Football Coach of the Year in 1990, Omaha World Herald Coach of the Year in 1993, Omaha Metro Sportscasters Coach of the Year in 1995, Nebraska Coaches Association Football Coach of the Year in 2000 and the National Federation of Football Coaches National Coach of the Year Finalist in 2002. He has won more than 300 games in tenure at Elkhorn. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with him this week. Click here to listen to the interview.

