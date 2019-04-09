Lexington & Overton Approve Softball Co-Op

On Monday night both the Lexington and Overton school boards approved a Co-Op for Softball for the next two years. In the past students from Overton have expressed an interest in the playing the sport, but the school doesn’t have the student numbers to support a program. Lexington was approached about allowing those students to play for the Minutemaids. The Co-Op will still keep Lexington at the Class B level and the squad will be still be called Lexington. Now the proposal must be sent to the NSAA for its approval.