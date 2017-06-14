class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242121 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Lexington Picks Up Win Over Broken Bow | KRVN Radio

Lexington Picks Up Win Over Broken Bow

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 14, 2017
Lexington beat Broken Bow on Tuesday 11-1. KRVN Photo-Paul Pack

A big second inning lifted the Pinnacle Bank Seniors of Lexington to an 11-1 win over Broken Bow on Tuesday night. Lexington errupted for seven runs in that inning to put the game away. Easton Young, Kaleb Carpenter and Logan Callahan all had multiple hits to pace the Lexington offensive attack. On the mound, Easton Young earned the win, going four innings. He allowed just one run, two hits and he struck out four. Lexington is now 7-5-1 on the season and will playin the Crete Tournament this weekend.

BRKN 0 0 1 0 0 X X 1 3 5
SNR     3 7 0 1 X X X 11 9 1

 

KRVN Photo, Paul Pack

In other legion action on Tuesday, the Holdrege seniors beat Ogallala 5-3. The Overton Bandit juniors and seniors beat Bermis. Overton won the juniors game 14-6 and the seniors game 9-8.

 

Comments