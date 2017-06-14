Lexington Picks Up Win Over Broken Bow

A big second inning lifted the Pinnacle Bank Seniors of Lexington to an 11-1 win over Broken Bow on Tuesday night. Lexington errupted for seven runs in that inning to put the game away. Easton Young, Kaleb Carpenter and Logan Callahan all had multiple hits to pace the Lexington offensive attack. On the mound, Easton Young earned the win, going four innings. He allowed just one run, two hits and he struck out four. Lexington is now 7-5-1 on the season and will playin the Crete Tournament this weekend.

BRKN 0 0 1 0 0 X X 1 3 5

SNR 3 7 0 1 X X X 11 9 1

In other legion action on Tuesday, the Holdrege seniors beat Ogallala 5-3. The Overton Bandit juniors and seniors beat Bermis. Overton won the juniors game 14-6 and the seniors game 9-8.