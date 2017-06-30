Lexington Rallies For Win Over Gothenburg

Kaleb Carpenter struck out 17 on Thursday night to help the Pinnacle Bank Seniors of Lexington to a 4-2 win over Gothenburg. Carpenter gave up just one hit in six and a third innings of work. That hit was a home run by Conner Baker. Bennie Kuefener homered for Lexington, who rallied to win with three runs in the 6th inning. Brady Harrison took the loss for Gothenburg. He went five innings, surrendering just one run, one hit, he struck out four with no walks. The Melons were hurt by six errors in the game. Pinnacle Bank is now 9-10-1 on the year, Gothenburg falls to 5-8.