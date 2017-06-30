Lexington Rallies For Win Over Gothenburg

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245315 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 30, 2017
2017 Lexington Pinnacle Bank Seniors-KRVN Photo-Paul Pack

Kaleb Carpenter struck out 17 on Thursday night to help the Pinnacle Bank Seniors of Lexington to a 4-2 win over Gothenburg. Carpenter gave up just one hit in six and a third innings of work. That hit was a home run by  Conner Baker. Bennie Kuefener homered for Lexington, who rallied to win with three runs in the 6th inning. Brady Harrison took the loss for Gothenburg. He went five innings, surrendering just one run, one hit, he struck out four with no walks. The Melons were hurt by six errors in the game. Pinnacle Bank is now 9-10-1 on the year, Gothenburg falls to 5-8.

