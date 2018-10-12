Lexington Runs Well At District Cross County

Ogallala-The Lexington Girls Cross Country team had a great day at the B-4 District meet on Thursday. A strong showing by the first four Lex runners set the tone for a very strong race and result. Coach Sam Jilka had this to say, “Each of the girls handled their role and executed our plan very effectively. Madi Smith ran a very smart race and outsprinted the number one Hastings girl in the last stretch while freshmen Kayla Barrios and Kennadi Ureste were outstanding in their efforts setting personal bests for the season while McKenna Kiburz was amazing. Running her last districts as a senior she ran with guts and determination to run easily a season best and improve her course best by nearly 50 seconds. I’m very proud of her effort and all the girls. Jessica Virgilio and Priscilla Castenada rounded out the team effort and both had strong finishes to outpace other teams.It was exciting for the girls to win the District title and earn a trip to state. They have steadily improved throughout the season. Their team chemistry continues to get stronger as they continue to support one another to get stronger and faster.”

Lexington finishers

Madi Smith, 19:28 .8 2nd

Kayla Barrios, 19:46.5 5th

Kennadi Ureste, 20:10 6th

McKenna Kiburz, 20:37 12th

Priscilla Castenada, 21:35 19th

Jessica Virgilio, 21:40 21st

The Minutemen also qualified for state finishing second to Hastings. Coach Jilka was pleased with the effort. “Alexis Hernandez and Yanni Vasquez, once again ran strong to lead the Minutemen on the day. Alexis cruised to win the race and be the District Champion for the second year in a row with a time of 16:16.3 (3rd fastest LHS on that course) Yanni Vasquez smashed his personal course best and ran a 16:41.9 (7th fastest all-time in LHS on that course) outworking a Gering runner which was crucial to team scoring. An additional medalist was Cyrus Rhea who has continued to improve throughout the season and worked hard to improve his sprinting at the end of a race. Gavin Strauss improved 10 seconds compared to last year’s result and was backed by freshman Sean Worthman and sophomore Elmer Sotelo. Teamwise, the Minutemen fell short of capturing the district title for the 3 rd year in a row as Hastings slipped by in a one point difference. Hastings did a much better job of packing and our plan for our 3-4-5-6 runners to stay together didn’t happen which made the difference in the team race. We’re glad that we qualified for State and will work to improve.”

Lexington finishers

Alexis Hernandez, 16:16 1st

Yanni Vasquez, 16:41.9 3rd

Cyrus Rhea, 17:28.5 13th

Gavin Strauss, 17:46 18th

Sean Worthman, 17:46.5 19th

Elmer Sotelo, 17:53 21st