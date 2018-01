On Wednesday, three Lexington Seniors signed letter of intent to participate in college sports next year. Brylee Lauby signed to play tennis at Done. Lauby went 38-9 last season and finished as the Class B State Runner Up at Number 2 singles. Soccer stars Wilmer Hernandez and Bryan Mejia signed to play soccer next year at Western Nebraska Community College In Scottsbluff. Both Hernandez and Mejia played key roles in Lexington making it back to the Class B State Tournament last spring.