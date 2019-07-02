The Lexington Sluggers 14 and under baseball team won the state championship on Saturday at the USSSA tournament in Columbus. Lexington beat a team from Omaha in the state semifinals and then they defeated York 12-5 in the state championship game of their bracket. This group of players also won state titles for their age group in 2014 and 2015.
Lexington Sluggers Win Another State Title
Lexington 14 & Under Baseball team. Courtesy Photo
