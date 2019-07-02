class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393593 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Lexington Sluggers Win Another State Title | KRVN Radio

Lexington Sluggers Win Another State Title

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 2, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Lexington Sluggers Win Another State Title
Lexington 14 & Under Baseball team. Courtesy Photo

The Lexington Sluggers 14 and under baseball team won the state championship on Saturday at the USSSA tournament in Columbus. Lexington beat a team from Omaha in the state semifinals and then they defeated York 12-5 in the state championship game of their bracket. This group of players also won state titles for their age group in 2014 and 2015.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments