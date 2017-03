It has been a very impressive start to the season for the Lexington boys soccer team, the Minutemen are 5-0 after beating Holdrege on Tuesday. Along with it’s win over the Dusters, Lexington has beaten Omaha Benson, Omaha Westside, Omaha Skutt and York by a combined score of 24-2. Lester Perez leads Lexington with 12 goals while Raymond Morales leads the team with five assists. Lexington will host 3-0 North Platte on Thursday with the varsity game at 4:30pm.