Lexington Softball Tournament Results | KRVN Radio

Lexington Softball Tournament Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 18, 2018
Lexington Softball Invite – 8-18-18
Rd. 1 – Chadron defeated Holdrege – 13 to 0
Adams Central defeated Alliance – 9 to 0
Lexington defeated Southern Valley/Alma – 9 to 5
Gothenburg defeated Scottsbluff – 10 to 8

Rd. 2 – Gothenburg defeated Chadron – 10 to 9
Alliance defeated Southern Valley/Alma – 4-3
Scottsbluff defeated Holdrege – 21 to 5
Adams Central defeated Lexington – 9 to 1

Rd. 3 – Southern Valley/Alma defeated Holdrege – 14 to 0 – Southern Valley/Alma -7 th place

Scottsbluff defeated Alliance – 10 to 2 – Scottsbluff — 5 th place

Lexington defeated Chadron – 11 to 9 – Lexington — 3 rd place

Adams Central defeated Gothenburg – 3 to 1 – Adams Central — Champion of Lex Invite

