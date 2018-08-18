Lexington Softball Tournament Results

Lexington Softball Invite – 8-18-18
Rd. 1 – Chadron defeated Holdrege – 13 to 0
Adams Central defeated Alliance – 9 to 0
Lexington defeated Southern Valley/Alma – 9 to 5
Gothenburg defeated Scottsbluff – 10 to 8
Rd. 2 – Gothenburg defeated Chadron – 10 to 9
Alliance defeated Southern Valley/Alma – 4-3
Scottsbluff defeated Holdrege – 21 to 5
Adams Central defeated Lexington – 9 to 1
Rd. 3 – Southern Valley/Alma defeated Holdrege – 14 to 0 – Southern Valley/Alma -7 th place
Scottsbluff defeated Alliance – 10 to 2 – Scottsbluff — 5 th place
Lexington defeated Chadron – 11 to 9 – Lexington — 3 rd place
Adams Central defeated Gothenburg – 3 to 1 – Adams Central — Champion of Lex Invite