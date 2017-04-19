class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229858 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Lexington Splits Matches With Kearney Catholic

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 19, 2017
Lexington's Javier Rivas, works against Kearney Catholic. KRVN Photo, Paul Pack

The Lexington boys soccer team improved to 12-2 on the season with a 9-0 win over Kearney Catholic on Tuesday. Lexington led just 2-0 at half before exploding for seven goals in the second half. The Minutemen will host Aurora on Thursday. In the girls match Kearney Catholic held off Lexington 2-1 for the win. Katherine Flores scored the lone goal for Lexington. It was her 11th goal of the season which is a school record. Lexington fell to 0-13 on the season. The Minutemaids will also host Aurora on Thursday.

Lexington Goalie Montse Montez makes stop, in 2-1 loss to KC. KRVN Photo, Paul Pack
