Lexington Students Win National Contest

Lexington high school has won the 10,000 dollar grand prize in the Built With Chocolate Milk campaign. The national contest asked schools and coaches to show how chocolate milk is used by their athletes. The sport info tech class and Lexington athletes spearheaded this project according to school athletic trainer Amber Burson.

After Lexington’s video was selected for the top ten, the school then had to receive the most likes, shares and retweets on Facebook and Twitter. Burson talks about what the money will be used for.

The school will presented with the award by the Built With Chocolate Milk campaign in the near future.