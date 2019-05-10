Lexington Sweeps B-5 District Titles

Madi Smith still jumped well to win the long jump and was in top form to win the 100, 200, and 400. Maddi Sutton was equally impressive in her throws to win the discus and place 2 nd in shot –missing 1 st by an inch. The girls threw well as McKinna Moats set a PR in discus and placed 4th, while Mallory Olmstead placed 4th in shot missing qualifying for state by ¾ of an inch. Mia Rowe tripled jumped to a new personal best to place 3rd and qualify for State.

In the distance races the Minutemaids came through strong as Kennadi Ureste placed 2nd in the 3200 with a new personal best while teammate Kayla Barrios placed 4th and earned a wild

card position. The distance races were packed with talent as our district had the highest quality distance runners of all districts. Kayla also placed 4 th in the 1600 and earned a wild card. Coach Strauss had the 400 relay (Mia Rowe, Megan Dang, Jackie Ostrom and Mollie

Rowe) firing on all cylinders as they set a season best and earned a wildcard. (Kayla Barrios, Liah Haines, Mollie Rowe, and Jackie Ostrom) earned 3rd place, a season best time, and earned a wild card. The Minutemaids won the district title with 108 points.

Nine girls will be representing the Minutemaids at the State meet.

For the Boys, Ajack Waikur led the way by winning the LJ, TJ, and HJ. Later he placed second in the 300 Hurdles, despite not having his best race. Timothy Nyinguan is a four-event state qualifier in the LJ, TJ, 400 (won the race), and helped his 1600 relay team earn 3rd place (wild card). Alexis Hernandez ran and qualified in the 3200, 800, 1600, and 1600 relay. Rarely do you have an Yanni Vasquz ran a strong 1600 and also qualified in the 1600 (2nd ) and 1600 relay. Fernando Arias earned his way to state in the 110 Hurdles meanwhile Ean Bailey won the competitive pole vault competition to return to state. Wild cards (Yanni and Alexis in the 3200 ) and the 1600 boys relay (Yanni, Alexis, Timothy, and Derek Rojas) The Minutemen won the District title with 129 points. Eight boys will represent the Minutemen at State.

Click here for all of the results from the B-5.