Lexington Sweeps Central Nebraska Showdown

HOLDREGE- Lexington traveled to Holdrege on Thursday night for a girls and boys doubleheader, and the Minutemaids and Minutemen were victorious in each of the contests.

In the girls game, it was a thriller that saw the Minutemaids taking down the Dusters 46-45. In the first quarter of play, it was tightly contested as each team scored 10 points. In the second quarter, Holdrege became a little stagnant on the offensive end scoring just five and Lexington scored nine to lead 19-15 at the intermission. In the third quarter, it was Holdrege taking control as they scored 20 points and Lexington with just eight and the Dusters led 35-27 entering the final stanza. In the fourth, Lexington scored 19 points to Holdrege’s 10. But the final moments were extremely key. Lexington forced a couple of misses from Holdrege and it came down to Courtney Hanson hitting two free throws to win the game for Lexington.

For the Minutemaids, Jenna Sanchez led the way with 17 points. Jessica Dahlin had 12 for Holdrege. Lexington (2-2) will face York on Saturday and Holdrege is now 0-3 and will look for their first win on Friday against Hastings.

In the boys game, it was Lexington winning by a final score of 61-48. Lexington started out on fire scoring 19 points while Holdrege scored 13. In the second period both teams struggled to put up points and at halftime, it was 29-20 in favor of the Minutemen. In the third quarter, both teams scored 12 points and it was 41-32 entering the fourth. In the fourth quarter, it was dominated by Nick Saiz of Lexington. The sophomore scored 11 points which was a good chunk of their 20 for the quarter. For Holdrege, Charles Weed had a big quarter recording eight of his team’s 16 in the quarter.

For Lexington, Nick Saiz had 27 points. Charles Weed and Trevor Matousek had 14 for the Dusters. Lexington is now 3-1 and will face York on Saturday. Holdrege falls to 1-2 and will face Hastings on Friday.