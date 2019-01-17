Lexington Sweeps Cozad

COZAD – The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen looked impressive as they notched wins over the Cozad Haymakers on Thursday in Cozad. The girls won 48-23 and the boys 70-53.

After being sidelined by injury for most of the season Courtney Hansen was in mid season form as she tallied 18 points in a dominte 48-23 win over Cozad. The Minutemaids jumped out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Freshman, Sarah Treffer, also was in double-figures with 14 points.

Addy Hergenrader led the way for the Haymakers with seven points. The Lexington defense allowed few openings for Cozad as they struggled to put points on the board only score 11 in the first half and 12 in the second.

Lexington improves to 3-14, Cozad falls to 4-11.

In the boys game, both teams came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. After a back-and-forth first quarter in which Cozad took at 14-13 lead, Lexington was up 20-14 at the horn. Then it was all Minutemen after that, out-scoring the Haymakers 22-7 in the second quarter, leading 42-21 at half. Finally finishing off Cozad 70-53.

Three players scored in double-figures for the Minutemen, led by Nick Saiz with 20 points, Dylan Richman with 16 points and Caleb Carpenter who had 14 points.

Kadyn Marhenke led the way for Cozad with 15 points, Josh Denney had 11 points and Nate Neil had 10 points.

Cozad has lost two of their last three games falling to 11-3. Lexington has momentum now moving to 9-7.