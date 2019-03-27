Lexington Sweeps Double Header From Holdrege

An early goal for the Minutemaids into the wind set the tone for 4th game of the year, as the Maids never looked back at they beat Holdrege 3-0 on Tuesday. Lexington grabbed a 1-0 lead after halftime and were able to prevail. Head coach Keith Allen had this to say about the win. ” We’ve been able to play plenty of girls, as our subs are quite strong, and so we have plenty of legs late in games. We really have a lot of confidence in our starters and our entire bench. The girls have worked hard in the offseason, and it is showing.” The two second half goals sealed the win against the Dusters, and set up a couple of tough matches coming up in North Platte on Thursday and then the double header on Saturday vs. district foes Gering and Scottsbluff.

LEX 1 2 = 3

HHS 0 0 = 0

Shots: Lex 18, Holdrege 7

Goals: Kathy Flores (2), Karla Garcia (1)

Assists: Samantha Morales (1), Klair Fagot (1)

Saves: (A. Winter) 7 Saves

In the Boys game, Lexington improved to 4-1 on the season with a 4-0 victory over Holdrege. Junior Casillas had a couple of goals for Lexington and Jesus Jimenez had a goal and an assist. Brandon Perez also scored a goal for the Minutemen. Eduardo Gomez faced just three shots and picked up the win in goal for the Minutemen. Holdrege drops to 1-1 on the year.