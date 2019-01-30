Lexington Sweeps Double Header With Broken Bow

Lexington-It turned out to be a good night for Lexington basketball as both the Minutemaids and Minutemen downed Broken Bow. The Minutemaids picked up their second big win in a week downing Broken Bow 32-23. The Indians were held to a season low 23 points on the heals of just winning the SWC Tournament last week. Lexington led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter and would never trail. Maddie Sutton had a solid game for Lexington with ten points, while Sarah Treffer scored six of her eight points down the stretch as Lexington improves to 6-16 on the season. Broken Bow was led by Majesta Valasek who scored nine as they slip to 15-5.

In the boys game Lexington used a 7-0 spurt to start the second quarter and cruised in for a 53-36 victory. Lexington led just 10-4 at the end of the first quarter before taking an 18 point lead into the locker room. Lexington hit five threes in the first half against the cold shooting Indians. Dylan Richman led Lexington with 19 points, Ajack Waikur had 12 and Jake Leger chipped in with 10 as Lexington improves to 11-8. Broken Bow which was looking for it’s first win in Lexington since 2004 was paced by Cade Chapin who scored 12 and Josh Harvey who added 10. The Indians are now 13-6. Both the Lexington girls and boys travel to Grand Island to take on GICC on Friday night. Those games can be heard on KAMI Country Legends and krvn.com.