Lexington Sweeps Double Header With Phillipsburg

LEXINGTON- Lexington played host to Phillipsburg last night for the fourth and final time in their regular season finales. It was a good night for Lexington as the girls won 35-26, and for the boys they won in a thriller 54-51. In the girls game, it was a back and forth affair throughout. In the first quarter the Minutemaids were clinging to a slim 8-7 lead, and in the second quarter it remained close as heading into halftime the score was deadlocked at 16 all. In the second half it was all Minutemaids as they outscored the Lady Panthers 19-10, on their way to their third victory. Leading the way for the Minutemaids was Courtney Hanson and Lilli Fattig as they each recorded nine points. For Phillipsburg it was Alexi Beach leading the way with eight points. For Lexington, they are now 3-20 and they will battle Hastings in district play on Tuesday Feb 21st and that game can be heard on Kami Country Legends with pregame at 5:50 P.M. For the Lady Panthers they fall to 1-17 and they will play Stockton next week.

In the boys game, Lexington pulled it out 54-51. In the first quarter, Lexington jumped out to 16-8 lead. In the second quarter of play it was a steady dose of offense from both squads, but Lexington still had the upper hand leading 30-21 at the intermission. In the second half, that’s when things got interesting as the Panthers went on a scoring tear, putting up 19 points in the third quarter to Lexington’s seven. Phillipsburg owned a 40-37 lead after three periods of play. The fourth quarter went back and forth as the teams traded baskets the untire last eight minutes. With six seconds to go in regulation, the teams were knotted up at 51, but Dylan Richman of Lexington hit a three-pointer to give the Minutemen the win. For Lexington Andrew Saiz led the way with 14 points and for Phillipsburg it was Trey Thompson pacing the Panthers with 14 points. Lexington is now 8-16 will wait and see who they will battle in subdistricts, and for Phillipsburg, they fall to 15-4 and they will play Stockton next.