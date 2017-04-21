Lexington Sweeps Matches With Aurora

Lexington-It was a good day for Lexington soccer on Thursday as the Minutemaids and Minutemen both beat Aurora on senior night. For the Minutemaids it was their first win of the season as they defeated the Huskers 2-0. Katherine Flores scored a goal and had an assist, Katia Garcia also scored a goal and had an assist. In goal Monste Manzo stopped eight shots she faced and record the shutout as Lexington outshot Aurora 23-10. Head coach Keith Allen had this to say about the win. ” Our first win of the season came on senior night, as we watched 4 seniors play their last home game. The most exciting part of the game was watching our kids make smart passes throughout the midfield. The young Aurora team sat back and played the role we have found ourselves in many times this season ball watching. Luckily, we were able to take advantage of a couple of opportunities to put some real pressure on them, something we’ve struggled to do this season.”Lexington is now 1-13 on the season.

In the boys match. Lexington rolled to 6-0 win scoring three goals in each half. Lester Perez had a big day scoring three times for Lexington who is now 13-2 on the season.