Lexington Sweeps Pair Of Games From Ogallala

The Lexington Pinnacle Bank Jrs defeated Ogallala 5-1 on Tuesday night. Lexington never trailed after breaking through for a run in the 1st inning. Austyn Stewart earned the win in relief. He went five innings, giving up no runs, just one hit, he struck out six and walked three. Daniel Kuefner led Lexington at the plate going 2-3.

The news was also good for Lexington in the seniors game as they downed Ogallala 8-3. Tony Stewart drove in the first run of the night for Lexington in the first. Lexington grabbed control of the game by scoring five runs in the third inning. It all started thanks to a walk by Easton Young, a error, and a single by Kaleb Carpenter. Jake Leger earned the win for Lexington going four strong innings, he gave up no runs, no hits and struck out ten. At the plate Pinnacle Bank collected seven hits, Carpenter and Leger each collected multiple hits for Lexington who picked up the win. Lexington is scheduled to host Gothenburg on Thursday with the Juniors game at 5:30pm and the Seniors game at 8pm.