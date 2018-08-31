Lexington Takes Down Schuyler on Home Coming

LEXINGTON – On homecoming night, Lexington was able to bounce back from last week’s loss to Crete in a big way as they took down Schuyler by a final score of 49-0. Lexington got the scoring started early. Riley Kopf was able to score from one-yard out to make the score 7-0. Later on, at 3:36 mark in the first quarter, Jake Leger hit Logen Callahan on a 47-yard strike to push the lead to 14-0.

Lexington kept pouring it on in the first quarter as Riley Kopf scored after Schuyler turned it over. Kopf ran from 36-yards to make it 21-0 with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter. With 25 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Leger found Ajack Waikur on a 35-yard touchdown pass making it 28-0.

In the second quarter, Lexington converted another score again it was Leger finding Waikur this time from 34 yards out making it 35-0. Jaxon Fagot took over at quarterback as the Minutemen were in control. Fagot scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 4:27 remaining at halftime. Fagot then found Dylan Richman on a touchdown pass to make it 49-0 at halftime.

In the second half, no scoring took place between each team as punts and turnovers were exchanged. Caden Yrkoski had 33 yards for Schuyler. Jake Leger had 251 yards passing and three touchdowns for Lexington.

Lexington is now 1-1 and will travel to Seward next week. Schuyler falls to 0-2 and will face Douglas County West next week.