Lexington Volleyball Invite Results | KRVN Radio

Lexington Volleyball Invite Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | September 2, 2018
Lexington Volleyball Invite Results

Lexington Volleyball Invite – 9-1
Rd. 1 – Chase County defeated Lexington – 25-18; 25-22
Holdrege defeated Hershey – 26-24; 13-25; 25-22
St. Paul defeated Broken Bow – 25-6; 25-18
Hastings defeated North Platte St. Patrick – 25-16; 25-7

Rd. 2 – Chase County defeated Holdrege – 25-16; 25-16;
Lexington defeated Hershey – 25-23; 20-25; 25-21
St. Paul defeated Hastings – 25-18; 26-24
Broken Bow defeated North Platte St. Patrick – 25-22; 25-20

Rd. 3 –7th place match, Hershey defeated North Platte St. Patrick – 25-20; 26-24;

5th place match, Broken Bow defeated Lexington — 25-23; 25-22 –
3rd place match  Hastings defeated Holdrege– 25-14; 25-20 –
Championship match

St. Paul defeated Chase County – 25-18; 25-12– St. Paul is Champion

 

